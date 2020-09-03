Mullineux and Leeu Passant joins Liberty

By Lisa Riley

Liberty Wines has strengthened its South African portfolio with the addition of Swartland-based Mullineux and Leeu Passant of Franschhoek.

Attracted by the potential of Swartland’s old vineyards on ancient soils, Chris and Andrea Mullineux founded their eponymous estate in Riebeek-Kasteel in 2007, with their single terroir Chenin Blancs and Syrahs hailing from small, usually dry-farmed, parcels.

The Mullineux and Kloof Street ranges blend fruit from across Swartland and receive the same "care and attention" in the cellar as the single terroirs, while their Straw Wine is said to be one of the world’s “great sweet wines”.

David Gleave MW, MD of Liberty Wines, said: “It is not without reason that Mullineux is one of the most lauded estates in South Africa. In short, Chris and Andrea Mullineux are producers of outstanding wines that are fresh and vibrant expressions of variety and site. We are thrilled to be able to offer them to our customers.”

In 2013, Chris and Andrea partnered with Analjit Singh, paving the way for a new project – Leeu Passant – based at Analjit’s Leeu Estate in Franschhoek. As with Mullineux, the focus here is on wines with a sense of place, made by tapping into the heritage of some of the Cape’s most venerable vineyards.

Viticulturist Rosa Kruger, who was instrumental in establishing the Old Vine Project in South Africa, introduced Chris and Andrea to several exciting parcels in Stellenbosch, Wellington and Franschhoek, including two of the oldest registered vineyards in South Africa, both with dry-farmed Cinsault bush vines: the ‘Basson’ vineyard, planted in 1900 near Wellington, and the ‘Lötter’ vineyard, planted in1932 in the lower Franschhoek mountains.

The Leeu Passant wines are also naturally fermented with 100% whole clusters and matured in large neutral French oak barrels, preserving their freshness, bright aromas and grainy tannins.

The wines will be available from late September 2020.

Last month, Liberty Wines announced it had scooped up Godello champion Rafael Palacios and Famille Perrin, both from Fields, Morris, and Verdin.