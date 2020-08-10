Subscriber login Close [x]
Taittinger partners with D&D

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  10 August, 2020

Champagne Taittinger has announced a new partnership with restaurant group D&D.

The collaboration will see Taittinger’s Brut Réserve NV as the house-pour exclusive at D&D venues across the UK.

There will also be new summer-long al fresco events at two of D&D’s most prestigious London restaurants, Le Pont de la Tour near Tower Bridge and at Orrery in Marylebone.

At Le Pont de la Tour, ‘La Vie en Rosé’, customers can enjoy a bespoke Taittinger drinks list on a newly installed terrace featuring dark green palm leaves, hibiscus vines and pink, coral and red gypsophila.

The list includes Prestige Rosé NV, Nocturne Sec NV, Brut Vintage 2013 and Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs 2007.

There is also a ‘Taste of the Riviera’ set menu paired with a glass of Taittinger’s Brut Réserve NV, priced at £50.

At Orrery, the setting for ‘A Taste of d’Azur’ is a rooftop terrace decorated with lavender, olive trees and ivy.

Champagnes available include Taittinger’s Brut Réserve NV, Prestige Rosé NV, Prélude Grands Crus NV and the Brut Vintage 2013.

There is also an Orrery Classic cocktail of Taittinger Brut Réserve, Hennessy VS, sugar and Angostura.

The events will run until the end of September.

The family-owned Champagne house is now run by Vitalie Taittinger, who took over from her father Pierre-Emmanuel at the end of last year.

