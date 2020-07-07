Harpers webinars to assess Harnessing Change and future NPD

By Andrew Catchpole

Two webinars, ‘Harnessing the Crisis for Change’ and ‘NPD: Innovation in the time of Covid-19’, are being hosted by Harpers over the next few days, delivering insights into how the pandemic will play out as a catalyst for evolution within the trade.

Free to attend, and drawing on the expertise of a panel of high profile trade figures, Harnessing the Crisis for Change will examine what longer term structural changes would truly benefit both suppliers and the trade in a post-pandemic world.

The NPD: Innovation in the time of Covid-19 session, meanwhile, will assess the change wrought, required and accelerated by the pandemic with regard to new product development, debating what initiatives and innovations, both current and coming down the line, will actually now stick commercially.

Against a backdrop of much noise about the ‘new normal’ and how things will change, the aim of these sessions, with margins already wafer thin ahead of the crisis and suppliers and on-trade now facing very tough trading conditions, is to debate what drinks trade businesses can do individually and collectively to drive forward a sustainable future.

Harnessing the Crisis for Change

Thursday 9 July, 3pm to 4pm

Panellists:

Troy Christensen, CEO, Enotria & Coe

Nik Darlington, director, Graft Wine Company

Michael Saunders, CEO, Bibendum

Fergal Tynan, chief executive, Alliance Wines

Andrew Catchpole, moderator and editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit

NPD: Innovation in the time of Covid-19

Monday 13 July, 11am to high noon

Panellists:

Rachel Archer, NPD manager, Off-Piste Wines

Rowena Curlewis, CEO, Denomination

Paul Schaafsma, MD, Benchmark Drinks

Michael Vachon, spirits consultant

Andrew Catchpole, moderator and editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit

