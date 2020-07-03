On-trade ‘test and trace’ guidance published

By Andrew Catchpole

As pubs, bars, restaurants and cafés re-boot from 4 July, the new NHS Test and Trace guidance will mean that venues should maintain records of staff, customers and visitors, and share these with the health service if requested.

The widely anticipated guidelines, published just ahead of hospitality’s reopening, will apply to all operators, including indoor, outdoor and mobile venues, although takeaway-only outlets will be exempt.

Despite grumbles from some in the trade and their customers that feel this to be an imposition, the information to be collected will, in many cases, already be held or gathered by establishments during the normal course of staff rotas and booking systems.

The guidance requires that the name, contact phone number and times staff work be recorded, along with the name, number and time of arrival and departure (where possible) of a customer, but only the ‘lead customer’ where there is a group of more than one. Records should be held for 21 days.

The test and trace guidance comes on the heels of a slew of other Covid-19-related safety rules for hospitality venues, designed to limit the risk of re-spreading of the virus.

These include measures that will see a much changed drinking and dining scene from 4 July, with a 1 metre plus social distancing rule underpinning such changes as lower capacity seating, staggered entry times, one way travel routes in venues, and advising patrons to avoid crowded areas while in transit to and from the venue.

In addition, gatherings are to be limited to a maximum of two households, with the onus also on operators to safely managing people in outdoor space.

Full advice on safe working practice and protocols can be found on the government website.





UK Hospitality has also produced industry best practice advice and the ICO has published guidance on GDPR implications.