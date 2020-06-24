English wineries reveal re-opening plans

By Lisa Riley

Bolney Wine Estate and Coates & Seely have announced how they plan to start reopening their businesses to the public following the PM’s confirmation yesterday that the on-trade can reopen on 4 July with a reduced 1 metre social distancing rule.

Bolney is planning on opening its Eighteen Acre Café with a focus on the alfresco Vineyard Balcony dining, but there will also be tables available inside, spread out to meet the government guidelines and positioned so that each table is not facing another.

During lockdown, the Sussex winery said it had given parts of its estate a refresh, including creating lighter, brighter areas in its main entrance and café. It has also moved its shop into a bigger space and changed the layout to create more space.

Around the vines, socially distanced picnic areas have been created with visitors able to pick up pre-ordered fresh picnic boxes. Bolney has also updated its driveway and car park and is reopening its vineyard and wine tours, but with a “significantly” reduced number of people on each tour yo minimise any risk and “adhere to government advice and guidelines”.

Hampshire winery Coates & Seely meanwhile is gearing up to launch private tours, with the winery having releases a short film illustrating the social distancing protocols to be followed on these.

The private tours, for up to 12 people, will include curated tastings of the producer’s sparkling wines with food pairings made from locally sourced ingredients, followed by lunch or dinner, prepared by in-house chefs, and served under Indian Mughal tents on the lawns of Northington House.

The plans are revealed as picnics, quizzes, virtual tours, tastings and winemaker webinars are taking place across the country as part of English Wine Week (20-28 June).





