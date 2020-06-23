Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

BWS sales through grocers continue to boom

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 June, 2020

Alcohol sales through grocery stores continued to boom in the past four weeks, up 43% year-on-year, as the on-trade stayed shuttered.

Overall grocery sales in the four weeks to 14 June increased 18.9%, according to Kantar data released today.

The growth was driven by online sales, up 91%, with a significant increase in available delivery slots across the sector resulting in nearly one in five British households buying over the internet, totalling 5.7 million shoppers.  

Convenience stores also boosted overall grocery sales, taking £1.6bn through their tills and accounting for 14.7% of all sales. Although the latter is considerably higher than normal levels, the figure has receded from April’s peak of 16.3%.

“Convenience stores have become an increasingly important outlet for shoppers during the lockdown – be they independent retailers, which are growing at 69.3%, or the smaller formats of major outlets, for example Tesco Express and Sainsbury’s Local,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar. 

The four-week data suggested that while the market has started to edge slowly back towards normality, shopper habits remain “a world away from what retailers would usually expect”, he added.

“While many of the major trends of the Covid-19 period continued into June, the relaxing of lockdown rules is starting to ease the market back towards pre-pandemic shopping patterns,” he said.  

"Although we are still shopping less frequently, shoppers are gradually changing their behaviour," he added.

Households made 77 million fewer trips to the grocers in the latest four weeks compared with last year, but that’s still 19 million more than in May, reflecting the slight easing of government restrictions. Once in the shops, customers are continuing to buy more than usual, spending 42% more per trip than in June last year at £26.37 on average.”

Looking at the past 12 weeks, take-home grocery sales increased by 13.7% year-on-year in the 12 weeks to 14 June 2020, covering the full lockdown period.  

Separate Kantar research revealed that safety while shopping remains a concern for many, with only 54% of people saying they felt safe when visiting a supermarket or a convenience store, with hygiene considerations impacting shoppers’ buying habits.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mile High Club feels the chill

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95