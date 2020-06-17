Octavian ‘wine cards’ offer investment advice

By Andrew Catchpole

Fine wine storage company Octavian is launching a series of ‘wine cards’, giving advice to customers on how to grow a private collection while keeping an eye on the investment potential of that cellar.

Developed in collaboration with former head of wine for Christie’s, Charles Curtis, the guides will advise on various aspects of collecting, including starting a collection, the best wines for investment, and what to look for and avoid across the various critics’ ratings.

Budding collectors are advised to “focus a collection by concentrating on producers with a coherent style, and preferably those that one likes, even if the wines are purchased mainly for investment”, with consistency “making it easier to market and liquidate the asset”.

“This partnership with Curtis means our customers who are thinking of expanding their collection know what to look out for, as well as understanding the value of their wine and why it’s important to store it correctly to reach its full potential,” said Vincent O'Brien, MD of Octavian.

The new wine cards will be available to all Octavian customers on a quarterly basis.







