Survey launches to help develop Covid-19 safe trade tastings guidelines

By Andrew Catchpole

All drinks industry stakeholders are being invited to give input and feedback via a survey on an initiative to produce a comprehensive set of guidelines for organising safe trade and press tastings while Covid-19 continues to circulate.

Driven by an industry-wide collaboration of wine PR companies, generic bodies and logistics companies, the aim is that “these guidelines will reassure all stakeholders that as an industry we have carefully considered all aspects of keeping everyone safe in a tasting environment”, said a statement released today (11 June).

Speaking on behalf of all behind the initiative, Alison Dillon of PR and marketing consultancy Dillon Morrall added: “Tastings are such an integral part of our trade and it is imperative that people feel confident when returning to them in the ‘new normal’. It is important to engage with the wider trade to gauge their reactions to the suggested solutions.”

To allow those working on the guidelines to gauge reaction to the proposed solutions, please take part in that survey by following the link to Survey Monkey here.







