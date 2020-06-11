Pressure mounts on PM to axe the 2 metre rule

By Lisa Riley

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increased pressure to axe the 2 metre social distancing rule to help re-open the on-trade and save jobs.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reported to have told a meeting of the 1922 Committee, the parliamentary group of the Conservative Party in the UK House of Commons, that he believes the 2 metre social distancing rule should be cut, according to The Times.

The government is also facing calls from Tory backbenchers to drop the 2 metre rule, with MPs, including former cabinet ministers Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Damian Green, stating it was essential for the economy.

Urging the government to introduce a 1 metre policy, Sir Duncan Smith told The Daily Mail: “The number one and single most important priority to unlock the economy is getting the distance down to 1 metre. The hospitality sector simply can’t make a living at 2 metres.”

The 1 metre policy is in line with World Health Organisation guidance and is followed by other countries such as Denmark, France, Hong Kong and Singapore.

At yesterday’s briefing the PM was asked if it was a political decision and if he is willing to ignore his scientific advisers in relation to the 2 metre rule.

Reiterating that the goverment continues to "keep all these things under review", Johnson answered there was “a balance of risk to be struck”, also reiterating the importance of getting the rate down. Only one in 1,000 [is infected], but it is not down yet as far as the PM would like, he said.

However, the scientific advisers were at pains to explain that this was not an absolute rule and that businesses would need to take account of time, location and other control measures.

The British Beer & Pub Association yesterday warned that two thirds, or 12,500, of English pubs will be forced to stay closed with no hope of reopening if the 2 metre rule is kept in place.

If the guidelines were reduced to 1 metre, 75%, or 28,000 of England’s pubs would be able to re-open, it said, as it urged the government to review the rule.