The Wine Society asks trade to Nominate a Hero

By Jo Gilbert

The Wine Society has launched a new competition to highlight those who have lent much needed support to the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set up to recognise the “countless acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness” during these challenging times, The Wine Society is looking to give back to those who have gone the extra mile over the past few weeks.

Whether that’s a frontline worker – NHS staff, carers, teachers, supermarket workers – or a neighbour, family member, friend or a co-worker shopping for the vulnerable or raising money for charity, the competition is open to all, with the chance to win a mixed case prize.

“We have so much to be thankful for,” The Wine Society said. “So we want to say thank you, and share and celebrate all the stories of kindness and heroism from the last few weeks, [with our] Nominate a Hero competition.”

The competition comes as The Wine Society opens once again to new members.

Having temporarily closed at the end of March, then re-opening (but selling only full cases of six or 12 to existing members), The Wine Society is now once again fully open to new members looking to join.

Nominations for the competition can be made via Twitter, by tweeting the @TheWineSociety account and using the hashtag #winesocietyheroes; by posting on the society’s Facebook page, or by emailing your entry to winesocietyheroes@thewinesociety.com.

Entrants just need to write 30 words or fewer explaining who is being nominated and why, until the end of May.

Each day, one entry will then be picked to receive one of the society’s Exhibition Mixed Cases as a thank you gift.



More information is availble on The Wine Society website.








