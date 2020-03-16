LWF update now expected Wednesday

By Andrew Catchpole

Harpers has learned that the board of Hemming Group, owner of the London Wine Fair (LWF), has delayed a meeting to assess the viability of all upcoming events until Wednesday (18 March), with a statement to be made "later in the week".

As the UK’s premier wine trade event, LWF has been working with exhibitors to look to ensure, with adequate health precautions and a timing beyond the estimated peak of the epidemic, that the London Olympia-based fair may still go ahead, bucking the trend as other events are postponed or fold in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

However, in light of the Prime Minister's address on Monday, advising against all mass gatherings, with London ahead of the country in terms of the advance of infections, the LWF 2020 event look ever more uncertain.








