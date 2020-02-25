Argento unveils single vineyard organic Malbec

By Lisa Riley

Bodega Argento has released a new single vineyard organic Malbec for the UK on-trade and independent retailers.

The Argento Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec 2018 is entirely sourced from Bodega Argento’s Finca Altamira vineyard, located at almost 1,100m above sea level in the Uco Valley district of Mendoza.

The 22.5ha plot is planted entirely with Malbec and is certified both organic and Fairtrade.

“Argento Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic 2018 is a first for Bodega Argento and illustrates our belief in the potential of organic winemaking in Argentina,” said chief winemaker, Juan Pablo Murgia.

“Altamira was born organic. The combination of a top-quality vineyard site with sustainable winemaking practices that respect the uniqueness of the terroir results in a wine of incredible fruit purity, intensity and freshness.”

Bodega Argento’s Altamira vineyard was a pioneering project for Argentina when it was conceived in 2012, with the team using leading-edge technologies and conducting extensive studies of vineyard microsites to identify the right clones, rootstocks and irrigation techniques, allowing them to embrace organic practices from the outset.

Bodega Argento has since used similar detailed analysis at its other vineyard sites across Mendoza, which are also certified organic or in the process of conversion.

Gustavo Crespo, UK MD for Bodega Argento, said: “Argento Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec 2018 complements Bodega Argento’s growing portfolio of on- and off-trade brands – Argento, Esquinas, Arte de Argento and Artesano de Argento. We look forward to introducing more single vineyard and premium organic wines to UK consumers in the future.”

With 305 hectares of its own vineyards already certified in 2019, Bodega Argento claims to be the largest producer of organic wine in Mendoza. It’s on a journey towards full organic certification for all of its own estates.

More releases of organic and single vineyard wines are planned for 2020.

Available from March 2020, Argento Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec 2018 will be distributed in the UK by Bibendum.