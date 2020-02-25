Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Argento unveils single vineyard organic Malbec

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 February, 2020

Bodega Argento has released a new single vineyard organic Malbec for the UK on-trade and independent retailers.

The Argento Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec 2018 is entirely sourced from Bodega Argento’s Finca Altamira vineyard, located at almost 1,100m above sea level in the Uco Valley district of Mendoza.

The 22.5ha plot is planted entirely with Malbec and is certified both organic and Fairtrade.

“Argento Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic 2018 is a first for Bodega Argento and illustrates our belief in the potential of organic winemaking in Argentina,” said chief winemaker, Juan Pablo Murgia.  

“Altamira was born organic. The combination of a top-quality vineyard site with sustainable winemaking practices that respect the uniqueness of the terroir results in a wine of incredible fruit purity, intensity and freshness.”

Bodega Argento’s Altamira vineyard was a pioneering project for Argentina when it was conceived in 2012, with the team using leading-edge technologies and conducting extensive studies of vineyard microsites to identify the right clones, rootstocks and irrigation techniques, allowing them to embrace organic practices from the outset.

Bodega Argento has since used similar detailed analysis at its other vineyard sites across Mendoza, which are also certified organic or in the process of conversion.

Gustavo Crespo, UK MD for Bodega Argento, said: “Argento Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec 2018 complements Bodega Argento’s growing portfolio of on- and off-trade brands – Argento, Esquinas, Arte de Argento and Artesano de Argento. We look forward to introducing more single vineyard and premium organic wines to UK consumers in the future.”

With 305 hectares of its own vineyards already certified in 2019, Bodega Argento claims to be the largest producer of organic wine in Mendoza. It’s on a journey towards full organic certification for all of its own estates.

More releases of organic and single vineyard wines are planned for 2020. 

Available from March 2020, Argento Single Vineyard Finca Altamira Organic Malbec 2018 will be distributed in the UK by Bibendum.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95