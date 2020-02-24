Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Wine
  3. European wine news

Vivino faces legal challenge in Sweden

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  24 February, 2020

Vivino, the leading wine app is facing legal trouble in Sweden, the Times is reporting this morning.

It has been threatened with a £235,000 fine for breach of the Scandinavian country’s strict alcohol retail laws.

Sweden operates a state alcohol monopoly through Systembolaget, which sells all beverages with an abv above 3.5%.

Vivino operates as a crowd-sourced wine-rating platform, with some 42 million users and 11 million vintage-specific wines in its database. It also enables users to buy wines, a feature which Systembolaget believes contravenes its monopoly.

“When Vivino sells alcoholic beverages to Swedish consumers through distance sales, it is operating a retail trade business in Sweden and consequently acting in violation of the law,” Systembolaget said in a statement.

If the legal challenge is successful, Vivino may be forced to remove the sales functionality from its app – or withdraw from the Swedish market altogether.

Vivino was founded in Denmary by Heini Zachariassen (pictured above) and Theis Sondergaard in 2010. It notched up its billionth customer scan in November last year.

As Harpers reported last week, the app is poised to add greater customer personalisation into its operations.

The company has yet to issue a public statement on the legal action.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95