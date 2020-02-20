Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Global Brands to tap premium spirits trend with new division

Published:  20 February, 2020

Global Brands has launched a premium spirit division - Inspirit - to capitalise on the growing trend for premium drinks.

Operating as a separate business unit, but utilising the expertise of the Global Brands network, Inspirit launches with a range of award-winning gins on board as well as exploring the rum, tequila, whisky and low/no abv categories.

The Inspirit division, led by commercial manager Tim Garratt, will specialise in all areas of spirit brand development; with team members’ experience ranging from cocktail consultancy to new site openings and operational management of high-profile venues.

The initial focus of the Inspirit portfolio would be “celebrating the growth and popularity of gin in the spirit industry”, said Garratt.

However, the team was also “actively looking for likeminded brands, especially within rum, tequila and whisky”, he added.

“With a range of British and European distilleries included in our portfolio, Inspirit offers a choice of styles each with a distinctive point of difference, from natural flavourings to Gastronomic techniques and from locally sourced in Scotland to botanicals found in Provence.”

Targeted at consumers who “value and appreciate quality and the desire to try new things”, Inspirit’s portfolio includes Rock Rose Gin, Mistral Gin, Gin Raw, Didsbury Gin, Teichenne Gin & Liqueurs, Holy Grass Vodka and Bonanto Aperitivo.

“The Inspirit team will showcase the brands through cutting-edge collaborations, unforgettable consumer experiences and high-profile brand activations, utilising Global Brand’s network of resources around the UK and building on their proven track record of on and off trade listing success and innovation,” said Garratt.

Founded in 1997 by entrepreneur Steve Perez, Global Brands is an independent supplier to both the on and off-trade. Its 17 brands, which comprise premium spirits, tonics, mixers, soft drinks, RTDs and beers, are sold in countries worldwide.



Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Waddesdon Wines Ltd: Wine Sales Administration Assistant

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

...

Mitchells & Butlers: Wine Procurement Manager

...

Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95