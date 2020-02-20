Global Brands to tap premium spirits trend with new division

Global Brands has launched a premium spirit division - Inspirit - to capitalise on the growing trend for premium drinks.

Operating as a separate business unit, but utilising the expertise of the Global Brands network, Inspirit launches with a range of award-winning gins on board as well as exploring the rum, tequila, whisky and low/no abv categories.

The Inspirit division, led by commercial manager Tim Garratt, will specialise in all areas of spirit brand development; with team members’ experience ranging from cocktail consultancy to new site openings and operational management of high-profile venues.

The initial focus of the Inspirit portfolio would be “celebrating the growth and popularity of gin in the spirit industry”, said Garratt.

However, the team was also “actively looking for likeminded brands, especially within rum, tequila and whisky”, he added.

“With a range of British and European distilleries included in our portfolio, Inspirit offers a choice of styles each with a distinctive point of difference, from natural flavourings to Gastronomic techniques and from locally sourced in Scotland to botanicals found in Provence.”

Targeted at consumers who “value and appreciate quality and the desire to try new things”, Inspirit’s portfolio includes Rock Rose Gin, Mistral Gin, Gin Raw, Didsbury Gin, Teichenne Gin & Liqueurs, Holy Grass Vodka and Bonanto Aperitivo.

“The Inspirit team will showcase the brands through cutting-edge collaborations, unforgettable consumer experiences and high-profile brand activations, utilising Global Brand’s network of resources around the UK and building on their proven track record of on and off trade listing success and innovation,” said Garratt.

Founded in 1997 by entrepreneur Steve Perez, Global Brands is an independent supplier to both the on and off-trade. Its 17 brands, which comprise premium spirits, tonics, mixers, soft drinks, RTDs and beers, are sold in countries worldwide.







