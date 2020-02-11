Cult Wines taps Buchmuller for lead buying role

By Mathew Lyons

Fine wine investment business Cult Wines has hired Hubert Buchmuller from AXA Millésimes to head up its purchasing team.

Buchmuller has been fine wine buyer for Compagnie Médocaine, an AXA Millésimes subsidiary, since 2014.

He holds a masters degree in international business and was educated in Taipei, Shanghai, London and France. Previous experience includes wine export companies in China and Hong Kong, among them Cordier Mestrezat Grands Crus.

Tom Gearing, chief executive and co-founder of Cult Wines, said: “Hubert is a very well-respected face in the Bordeaux market, and we are delighted to have him join our team.

“His relationships with the network of négociants and wine makers across France, and especially in Bordeaux, is second to none. As we continue to grow our global client base, his leadership to the current team’s role is crucial to our overall business model.”

Buchmuller said: “I am absolutely delighted to join Cult Wines at this very exciting time. I have followed the firm closely for several years and have always been very impressed with their business model, reputation, and customer focus.

“I look forward to helping them expand and develop their sourcing network and relationships with many leading négociants and winemakers.”

Cult Wines recently bolstered its team in south-east Asia with the appointment of wealth-management expert Julie Delaporte.