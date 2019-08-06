Subscriber login Close [x]
Cult Wines strengthens Asian team with new hire

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  06 August, 2019

Fine wine investment business Cult Wines has appointed Julie Delaporte as its South-East Asia business development manager.

Born in Switzerland, Delaporte’s experience in the wealth-management sector includes work at De Pury Pictet Turrettini & Cie in Geneva and the Banque Cantonale Vaudoise in Lausanne.

She studied at the Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne and holds both the Certification of International Wealth Management and WSET Level 3 qualifications.

Tom Gearing, managing director of London-based Cult Wines, said: “We are delighted to welcome Julie to our growing team in the Asia-Pacific region.

“With the strong economies of Asia Pacific, and especially the ASEAN region, many firms are looking to offer their clients an alternative diversification strategy.

“The appetite for fine wine as a collectible investment continues to grow, not only in the traditional markets of China, Hong Kong and Singapore, but across all of the ASEAN countries and from Japan to Australia.”

Delaporte said: “I am delighted to be joining Cult Wines at this very exciting time. I have followed the firm for many years and look forward to expanding our partnership activities throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”

Delaporte will be based in Singapore. The company also has offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In a recent report, Cult Wines revealed that fine wines outperformed other alternative assets in 2018, offering returns of 9.2%.




