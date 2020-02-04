Davy’s launches anniversary celebrations

By Lisa Riley

Davy’s is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a year-long programme of competitions, events and special offers for customers in its wine bars, shops and online from this week.

Throughout this year, customers to Davy’s wine bars can experience Victorian food with monthly specials, alongside a special ‘Anniversary Claret’, with 150 bottles containing golden corks entitling the customer to a free bottle.

Customers will also have the chance of winning 150 other prizes, including magnums of top Champagne and leading English sparkling wines, by visiting the Davy’s website.

In addition, Davy’s will be hosting a series of special wine dinners, beginning with Pol Roger Champagne on 17th March, with details of further events set to be released throughout the year.

Reaching 150 years was a “huge milestone for us”, said James Davy, fifth generation chairman.

“There will be lots happening throughout the year, from special events to pop-up bars, fascinating Victorian dishes to experience and new wines to try. We are confident that all of this will strike a chord with those who already know us well, as well as attracting a whole new generation of wine enthusiasts.”

Wine lovers will be able to take advantage of a Celebration Hour in Davy’s Wine Bars every evening between 6pm – 7pm. There will be a changing selection of wines, craft beers and spirits available at greatly reduced prices.

Established in 1870, Davy’s has over five generations grown to comprise a 26-strong wine bar operation and a wine merchants business with two shops, online retail, private cellars and wholesale operations.















