Amathus expands Oz portfolio with two 'new to UK' producers

By Lisa Riley

Amathus Drinks has expanded its Australian portfolio with two producers, Head Wines and Gilbert Family Wines, both making their UK debut in the process.

Founded in 2006 with a focus on Rhône varietals from the Barossa and Eden Valleys in South Australia, Amathus will initially be listing four wines from single varietal to old-vine wines from vineyards up to 160 years old from the winery, including a Riesling from Eden Valley and three reds from the Barossa - a Shiraz, an Old Vine Grenache and an Old Vine Shiraz.

All Head Wines vineyards are farmed sustainably using organic principles where possible; yields are controlled and grapes are hand-picked.

In addition, Amathus is adding seven new wines from champions of cool-climate Australian wine - Gilbert, comprising a skin contact Gewurztraminer from Orange, a Shiraz, a Lake Canobolas Road Chardonnay, a late harvest Riesling, a single vineyard Riesling from Eden Valley and Amathus first Pet Nat Riesling.

From Mudgee, it is bringing a red blend of Shiraz, Sangiovese and Barbera.

“The Gilberts have a rich history in winemaking as Joseph Gilbert established the first vineyard and winery in Eden Valley in 1847 and is recognised as being the first to plant Riesling in Australia. Thus, we had to include their Eden Valley Single Vineyard Riesling, which is up with Australia’s finest,” said Jeremy Lithgow MW, head of wine at Amathus.

“Last year at the Australia Day Tasting, we were amazed by the quality of the wines from the Gilbert family. We are delighted that our first shipment is now on its way,” he added.

Amathus will present the latest additions to its portfolio at the Australia Trade Tasting, alongside Penley Estate and Woodstock wines.

“This is a great chance for people to get out and show their support of the Australian wine industry in light of the devastating fires and incredible challenges currently faced by people living and working Down Under,” said Amathus.

The new listings follows Amathus adding more than 30 wines from 11 Portuguese producers in December last year.



