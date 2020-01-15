One in three drinkers cutting back on consumption

By Mathew Lyons

One-third of UK drinkers are consuming less alcohol than they were 12 months ago, according to new research.

The key driver for this lifestyle shift is that 43% of consumers are going out less often. Other factors include trying to get fit (30%) and saving money (27%), the survey, commissioned by soft-drink and mixer producer Franklin & Sons, revealed.

One-third also intend to cut down on the their alcohol consumption in the next 12 months, while over half eat out without consuming alcohol at least once a month.

The changing lifestyle is most apparent among millennials, who drink a fifth less than older generations and 79% of whom would consider choosing a non-alcoholic drink.

Nearly a third of 18-24 year olds are swapping to low or no alcohol options, but there is still a big gap in the market for high-quality no-alcohol NPD in the segment, with half of respondents thinking the range of soft drinks currently on the market to be boring.

Instagram and other social media platforms are increasingly important for younger drinkers, with nearly 60% of 18-to-24 year olds wanting their drinks to look good so they can post photos.

Among 18-to-34 year olds, 75% regularly post images of their drinks.

Rosie Crossman, brand manager at Franklin & Sons, said: “We are definitely seeing a trend towards quality over quantity when it comes to the way people drink. Socialising means more to our consumers than a couple of pints down the pub: they demand Instagram-worthy serves, which aren’t packed full of artificial colours, flavours or sugar or high in calories.”

The survey of 1,300 UK consumers was conducted by Launchpad Research in November 2019.







