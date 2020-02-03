Q&A: Frank Lampen, Distill Ventures

The Diageo-funded, self-proclaimed ‘drinks accelerator’ Distill Ventures backed a winning horse when it helped launch Seedlip on to the market. Jo Gilbert finds out where they go from here, with Frank Lampen, co-founder and CEO, Distill Ventures
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.