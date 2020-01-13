Diageo appoints chief information officer

By Lisa Riley

Diageo has appointed Benedetto Conversano as its chief information officer.

Conversano, who takes on his new role 1 May, brings with him nearly 25 years’ experience working in FMCG and retail for Procter & Gamble, Fater JV, Ikea, Jeronimo Martins and most recently Avon, where he held the role of chief digital and information officer.

Following the departure of Brian Franz, chief productivity officer, Benedetto will lead the new Diageo Digital & Technology function, bringing together all technology elements under one roof, providing end-to-end IT support across the business, as well as data and analytics.

He will report to Kathy Mikells, chief financial officer, and will be London-based.

“Benedetto’s international experience and leadership across a variety of FMCG roles will be a real asset as we transition to the new Diageo Digital & Technology function,” said Mikells.

Conversano said: “I have admired Diageo over time for its prestigious and historical brands, world-class business practises and processes, but most importantly for its values. So much has been already accomplished by Diageo and I am positive this is a very solid foundation to build an even brighter future.”