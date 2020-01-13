Harpers launches Think Spirits

By Harpers Editorial team

The launch on 28 April of Think Spirits will bring together several of Harpers Think events under the one roof, including Think Gin, Think Rum, Think Agave and Think Whisk(e)y, plus the newly launched Think Vodka, at St Mary's Church, London.

With the new Think Spirits website now live and open for registration, the event is designed to allow attending trade buyers to ‘discover, taste and network’ across the range of spirits categories, with the emphasis on independent and quality-crafted products in the rooms.

This multi-category approach has been launched with the busy independent off- and on-trade buyer in mind, featuring, in addition to the opportunity to meet both suppliers and producers across a range of spirits categories, a busy programme of masterclasses, round table, pop ups and debate on the day.

Leading this programme will be the opening Dragons Cup, a fast fire, fun and interactive opener at Think Spirits, which will put ‘Pitchers’ (category champions) in front of a panel of ‘Dragons’ (buyers), with each pitcher having just five minutes to convince the Dragons to ‘invest’ in a given spirits category.

Both Dragons and audience will have a vote on the best pitches, setting the tone for an instructive and rewarding day at Think Spirits.

