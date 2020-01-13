Subscriber login Close [x]
Searcys launches no and low somms training initiative

By Lisa Riley
Published:  13 January, 2020

Restaurateur and events caterer Searcys has launched a sommelier training initiative focused on non-alcoholic pairings to match with lunch and dinner menus.

Leading the new training programme will be Searcys beverage ambassador Joel Claustre, who will first introduce the new pairing alternatives at St Pancras Brasserie and Champagne Bar this year, with the aim to roll it out across all Searcys’ venues in due course.

Searcys said the aim of the initiative was to offer the same level of expertise to non-alcoholic beverages for its diners, with the pairings poised to be available on its all-day menus as well as for private events and group bookings in the private dining spaces.

The initiative, which follows a boom in low and no drinks in recent years, would tap the lack of “worthwhile paired drinks and dishes for those adopting tee-total or sober curious lifestyles”, said Claustre.

“With the continued rise of non-drinkers, we believe it is key for there to also be suitable drink alternatives available which do not compromise on flavour or quality, and I am both proud and excited to be leading the way with our St Pancras Champagne Bar and Brasserie and extend the range to the entire Searcys venue and restaurant portfolio,” said Claustre.

Suggested pairing alternatives will include Big Drop - a naturally brewed low abv craft beer which uses over 20 speciality grains across its range, in addition to kombucha-based cocktails.

Other serves will include Sister’s Soda from Franklins and Sons Ltd - a collection of low-calorie sodas crafted with only natural ingredients and a touch of British sugar beet instead of sweeteners

Founded in 1847, Searcys’ has launched pioneering concepts including the original in-station Champagne bar at Kings Cross St Pancras; one of London’s first skyscraper restaurants - Helix, as well as cafés and restaurants in two World Heritage Sites.

Its 30 plus venues across the UK serve fresh, modern dishes that focus on sustainability and local produce.


 

