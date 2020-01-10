Maison Chapoutier leaves Mentzendorff for Hatch Mansfield

By Jo Gilbert

Maison Chapoutier and Mentzendorff & Co have decided to call time on their 25-year partnership.

Chapoutier is a winemaking dynasty in Rhône Valley, with vineyards elsewhere in parts of France in Germany, majoring on organic and biodynamic approaches.

It will now be distributed in the UK by Hatch Mansfield.

Hatch MD Patrick McGrath MW said: “Maison Chapoutier is an ideal fit to our portfolio of premium family-owned wine companies. Premium France continues to grow from strength to strength. The range and breadth of wines from Chapoutier, from the Rhône and beyond, reinforces our French offering for all customer channels; their extensive range of top-quality wines is second to none.

“We will be looking to continue to build distribution in the independents, on-trade and fine wine merchants, and to keep growing their first-rate image.”

In statement, Chapoutier and its longstanding home, Mentzendorff & Co, said that following a long and successful partnership, their “respective strategic directions have evolved and changed”.

Changes will take effect from 1 April.

Hatch Mansfield also took the opportunity to announce that Jean Luc Colombo, also in the Rhône, would be moving on from their ranks.

Following nine years with Hatch, the family run outfit will be moving on from 31 March.

Chapoutier’s brands include the eponymous Rhône label with wines from the Fac & Spera, Excellence, Prestige and Tradition ranges; Mathilde Chapoutier Sélection; Château des Ferrages in Côte de Provence Sainte-Victoire; Domaine de Bila-Haut in the Côtes-du-Roussillon; Marius in the Pays d’Oc; and Schieferkopf from the Rhine basin, including Alsace & Germany.







Top photo shows Michel Chapoutier















