Gareth Bath steps down as Chapel Down beer MD

By Lisa Riley
Published:  03 January, 2020

Gareth Bath has stepped down from his position as MD of Chapel Down’s beer and cider arm, Curious Brewery.

Having held the position for the past two years, Bath is leaving the company to “pursue other interests”, with group CEO Frazer Thompson taking control of the business in the interim.

During his time as Curious MD, Bath oversaw the build of a new brewery in Kent as well as heading up a major rebrand.

Thompson said: “We wish Gareth well in the future and thank him for his help over the last two years in creating this exciting brand.

“In the meantime, I will take control of the business in the interim as we build going forwards.”

The past two years had been a “very exciting journey”, said Bath.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Chapel Down for the experience in building this amazing brand.”

Previous MD for craft brewer BrewDog, Bath joined Curious in October 2017 to reinforces Curious’ credentials as a “highly premium English lager with a winemaker’s complexity, style, intelligence and elegance”.


