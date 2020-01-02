Subscriber login Close [x]
Artisanal spirits drive double-digit Halewood growth

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 January, 2020

Halewood Wines and Spirits has reported double-digit annual growth boosted by a strong performance from several of its key artisanal spirits brands, including Whitley Neill Gin.

Group revenues were up 26% with pre-tax profits up 15% to £26.3m, the business announced in its annual results released this morning (52 w/e to 29 June 2019).

The group remained focused on “premium artisanal craft spirits with strong provenance and brand marketing both in the UK and Internationally", it said.

“The strategy of offering artisanal spirits across all channels, regions and consumer price points has transformed the business," said group chief executive Stewart Hainsworth.

“Halewood has delivered an excellent year of growth and with Whitley Neill Gin as the number one premium gin in the UK. We have taken the initial steps to drive the next stage of our growth by investing in dark spirits and international sales infrastructure.”

Halewood, which last year made investments in brands, distilling, brewing and bottling capability, continued to invest in route to market distribution and vertical integration in core markets with “boots on the ground”, he added.

Looking ahead, international expansion in North America, Russia, China and Australia through acquisition and investment in sales infrastructure would “yield positive results in the coming years”, said Halewood.

Other artisanal spirits in Halewood’s portfolio include JJ Whitley Gin, Crabbie’s Whisky, Peaky Blinder Spirits, Dead Man’s Fingers Rum and Pogues Irish Whiskey.



