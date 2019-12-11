Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Vintners’ Company sets out to show ‘modern face'

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 December, 2019

The Vintners’ Company has launched a video designed to explore the “familiar, but often little understood, institution”.

The video, which features some of the wine-world’s most eminent figures, from Hugh Johnson OBE to Véronique Sanders, Jim Clendenen, Piero Antinori, Kathy Jordan, Sir Andrew Parmley and Peter Sisseck, had been designed to “show the modern face of the institution, said The Vintners’ Company.

One of the ‘great twelve’ livery companies of the City of London whose first Royal Charter was in 1363, The Vintners’ origins lay in the import, regulation and sale of wine, but its historic hall on the banks of the Thames is now well known to many in the wine trade as a popular events venue.

The Vintners’ was instrumental in establishing both the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) in 1969 and the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) in 1953.

Ian Harris MBE and CEO of the WSET said: ‘The Vintners’ Company was very much the driving force behind that, with education playing a very core part in everything that The Vintners’ do.”

Adrian Garforth MW added: “The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) wouldn’t exist without The Vintners’ Company.”

In addition, The Vintners’ Foundation supports a range of good causes, from those suffering with alcohol dependence to breaking down educational barriers for young people.

The video was produced in association with London-based Stepping Stone Media and comes in both long format and short-form edits.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9SN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95