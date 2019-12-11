The Vintners’ Company sets out to show ‘modern face'

By Lisa Riley

The Vintners’ Company has launched a video designed to explore the “familiar, but often little understood, institution”.

The video, which features some of the wine-world’s most eminent figures, from Hugh Johnson OBE to Véronique Sanders, Jim Clendenen, Piero Antinori, Kathy Jordan, Sir Andrew Parmley and Peter Sisseck, had been designed to “show the modern face of the institution, said The Vintners’ Company.

One of the ‘great twelve’ livery companies of the City of London whose first Royal Charter was in 1363, The Vintners’ origins lay in the import, regulation and sale of wine, but its historic hall on the banks of the Thames is now well known to many in the wine trade as a popular events venue.

The Vintners’ was instrumental in establishing both the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) in 1969 and the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) in 1953.

Ian Harris MBE and CEO of the WSET said: ‘The Vintners’ Company was very much the driving force behind that, with education playing a very core part in everything that The Vintners’ do.”

Adrian Garforth MW added: “The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) wouldn’t exist without The Vintners’ Company.”

In addition, The Vintners’ Foundation supports a range of good causes, from those suffering with alcohol dependence to breaking down educational barriers for young people.

The video was produced in association with London-based Stepping Stone Media and comes in both long format and short-form edits.



