Wetherspoon to invest more than £200m across its estate

By Lisa Riley

Wetherspoon has announced it is to invest more than £200 million on its pub estate over the next four years.

The company said it would invest the money developing new pubs and hotels as well as enlarging its existing pubs across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The majority of the investment would be channelled into developments in small and medium sized towns, but would also include larger towns and cities, the pub and hotel group said in a statement released on the London Stock Exchange this morning.

These, it said, are set to include new pubs in Bourne, Waterford, Hamilton, Ely, Diss, Felixstowe, Newport Pagnell and Prestatyn.

In addition, it would also be investing in major cities including London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and Galway, it added.

The company anticipates that the investment will result in approximately 10,000 new jobs.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "We are looking forward to opening many more new pubs as well as investing in existing pubs over the next four years.

"We are especially pleased that a large proportion of the investment will be in smaller towns and cities which have seen a decline in investment in recent years.

"The fact that we will be creating approximately 10,000 jobs is great news too."

Wetherspoon operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels across the UK and Republic of Ireland and employs 44,000 staff.