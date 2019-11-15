D&D London to launch ‘wine insights’ initiative

By Lisa Riley

D&D London is poised to launch an initiative offering guests insights into wine and winemakers, and the chance to try “the finest wine at truly accessible prices”.

The restaurant, bar and hotel chain said the Love Wine initiative would provide guests with a unique opportunity to access a “spectacular showcase of fine wines” from a plethora of regions, both old and new.

The wine lists, which D&D said would feature both iconic producers and boutique growers, will be accompanied by a variety of experiences across its restaurants that complement the initiative, from film showings and art shows to food pairings and exclusive tastings.

The wines will typically be priced 20 to 40% below what would be charged in similar restaurants across the capital, it said, with each participating restaurant’s list having been “carefully selected” by its respective sommeliers and wine managers.

“There’s nothing better than enjoying a bottle of wine from top to toe and understanding the wine and it’s maker, knowing and feeling that every drop is worth the value. It’s a real pleasure to be able to offer our customers exciting and iconic wines at affordable and fair prices,” said Diana Rollan, head of beverage at D&D London.

Love Wine, which promises to shine a spotlight on the producers of the wines that have been chosen by each venue with rediscoveries from established big names from Bordeaux and Burgundy alongside a journey into new world wines from emerging regions, will take place throughout 2020.













