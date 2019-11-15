Subscriber login Close [x]
The Alchemist gears up to open London flagship site

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 November, 2019

Cocktail bar and restaurant The Alchemist is gearing up to launch its biggest venue yet in London. 

Situated in Canary Wharf and poised to be the company’s London flagship venue, the 6,200ft space will feature two outdoor terraces, a 100-cover restaurant, three bars and a ‘grab and go’ food option, alongside The Alchemist’s signature theatrical cocktails and all-day dining menu.

The latest venue, which is poised to open its doors 29 November, follows a “hugely successful” two-year growth period for The Alchemist with a national growth rate of 180%, said the business, which launched its first site in Manchester in 2010.  

The forthcoming expansion will take the group to 19 sites nationwide.

“Canary Wharf is the perfect location for our London flagship site, we’ll be offering busy workers respite from the city, with our spacious terraces, all-day dining and expertly crafted cocktails. The new site will have all the quality and theatre found at The Alchemist, but with its own twist tailored to Canary Wharf,” said MD Simon Potts.   

The Alchemist, which already has three sites in the capital - Bevis Marks at Liverpool Street, St Martin’s Lane and most recently Old Street - will at the beginning of 2020 be expanding its London offering further, with its first opening south of the Thames - Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms.





