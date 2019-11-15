Subscriber login Close [x]
The Benevolent launches auction to raise £10,000

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 November, 2019

The Benevolent has launched its second online silent auction in a bid to raise £10,000. 

The latest silent auction by the drinks charity follows the “great success” of The Benevolent’s 'Thanks for Giving’ online silent auction in 2017. 

The 2019 auction, for which online registration went live this morning, will start on Friday 22 November at 9am and run until 5pm on Friday 6 December. 

The aim is to raise at least £10,000 for colleagues within the UK drinks industry who are in need of help and support, said The Benevolent. 

Auction items range from Michelin starred restaurant vouchers, coveted sporting memorabilia, tickets to prestigious events as well as several incredible items generously donated by members of the trade.

 While the auction is primarily aimed at people in the drinks trade, it is available to anyone, whether involved in the trade or not.

