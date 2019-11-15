Coming into port

By Lisa Riley

Despite its best efforts, the famous fortified is failing to make any real headway. But producers are putting their faith in premium and innovation, reports Lisa Riley

For an industry that has been working relentlessly in recent years to turn around its fortunes – not least by trying to extend outside the key Christmas season and by attracting a younger demographic – the latest port data for both the on and off-trades is something of a disappointment.

In the past year port sales in the on-trade, albeit its smaller platform, slumped 14.2% to £15.7m on volumes sliding even more – down 17.5%, according to CGA (MAT to 7 September 2019), driving the 8.7% decline to £59.2m recorded for the total fortified category – down 14.1% in volume in the same period.

“As we see in the wider wine category, fortified wines are experiencing year-on-year volume and value decline in the UK on-trade,” says Gareth Parry, client manager, CGA. “When compared to total fortified wine, port is declining faster than the category and has seen a greater loss of value than the likes of sherry and vermouth over the latest MAT.”

There was, however, some “renewed interest” in the fortified category generally, he adds, “especially for premium sherries and craft vermouth, but the trend currently remains too niche to have a significant effect on overall category sales”.

If also declining, it is a less disheartening picture for port in the dominant off-trade, where sales were down 2% in value to £76m and by 4.6% in volume, according to Nielsen (year to 7 September 2019).

The less than fortifying figures are backed by IWSR data, which also shows volume and value declines, according to Sogevinus CEO Sergio Marly Caminal. “Port sales are strongly decreasing, with the UK and Netherlands two of the historical markets where sales are falling drastically,” he says. “This means we’ll need to reinforce our investment in other markets that are showing growth potential, such as Denmark, the US and Portugal.

“On the other hand, premiumisation is emerging and it’s being used as a key driver. The consumer seeks more premium brands that bring novelty and sophistication and that they identify with,” he adds.

Other key players, however, insist that the data does not convey the full picture. “The port

category in the UK remains not only strong but

also highly dynamic – far more so in fact than a quick look at Nielsen data might suggest,” says Andrew Hawes, MD of Mentzendorff, whose portfolio bursts with big brand port names such as Taylor’s, Croft and Fonseca.

In fact, he insists, the latest data demonstrates the “continued resilience” of the mainstream port market within a challenging area – the multiple off-trade.

“Overall port is comfortably maintaining its position as the leading fortified category `by value with £76m of sales (MAT), ahead of sherry, while on a volume basis it is in third place – demonstrating the important premium nature of port.” He adds that port “has developed a broad range of styles, offering consumers choice and the trade profitable return on space, via late-bottled vintage, aged tawnies, single vineyard and classic vintage ports, and increasingly innovative developments such as quality dry white ports and special-edition bottlings of super-premium aged tawnies”.

Hawes’ view that the data should be taken with a pinch of salt and that the significance is at the premium end of the market is echoed by Symington Family Estates. “It is true that the latest Nielsen port data shows a decline in volume, although value is better, but these figures are heavily influenced by reallocation of space within a couple of the supermarkets last autumn,” says UK brand manager Anthony Symington.

A better barometer is 2019 performance to date which, he says, shows volumes broadly flat year on year while value is up 1%.

“The category is in good shape after a slightly difficult 2018,” says Symington. “This was partly down to the level of stock left in the trade at the start of 2018, but also some major distribution changes by a couple of the major supermarkets.

“However, the category has bounced back from these challenges and come back stronger in 2019,” he adds, while also echoing Hawes’ nod to the strong performance at the top end of the category.

“The en primeur campaign was incredibly successful, selling out in record time, showing that at the premium end the category remains in rude health,” says Symington.

“The biggest growth within the category continues to be driven by the premium end of the market, by vintage and premium tawny.

“Tawny ports have shown an extraordinary increase in demand since 2010, with worldwide sales of these rare wines having grown by a phenomenal €21.3m.

“White port continues to demonstrate clear growth, with sales up by almost 200% over the summer, albeit from a small base. Reserve ruby is also growing as a category, albeit more modestly,” Symington says.

Seasonal sales

That the premium market is performing well comes as little surprise, given port’s traditional popularity across key gifting seasons, mainly Christmas, with sales across the festive period historically always boosting overall sales.

But it’s not all about Christmas when it comes to important times of the year, says Symington.

“While it is true that port retains a strong link with Christmas, there are other sales peaks during the year. Easter is the second largest time for port sales, with increased sales during the weeks running up to Easter. The week before Easter, we would expect to sell in the region of 30-40% more port than in a normal week.

“Similarly, Father’s Day achieves an uplift of 40% in the week running up to the day itself. In fact, if you look specifically at the premium end of the market, sales increase by up to 90%, which is driven by last-minute gifting,” he says.

Still, Christmas clearly remains key, as, port dominates the fortified category in the critical last weeks of the year. In the final four weeks of 2018 it accounted for 36% of fortified volume and an impressive 45% of fortified value (Nielsen, 29 December 2018).

What is “even more remarkable”, says Hawes, is that Nielsen is recording that “part of the trade most affected by falling volumes related to the changing promotional tactics of the major supermarkets, which have in general moved away from ‘hi-low’ pricing strategies and private-label products specifically designed for them”.

He adds: “This largely explains the overall fall in volumes but has not greatly affected leading brands such as Taylor’s – the leading premium brand with 18% MAT value share – or Cockburn’s, the number one overall brand with 23% share.

“In areas of the trade not covered by Nielsen (or only estimated) we know from our own sales data how well port is performing. Within the fine wine market there have been two successive vintage port declarations (2016 and 2017, released in 2018 and 2019 respectively) with Taylor’s, Fonseca and Croft all performing extremely well.

“In the on-trade and independents our sales of white port are in strong growth and in all sectors special-edition releases are eagerly awaited by a market clearly stimulated by innovation.”

Moving ahead

So despite the not so encouraging data there’s an argument that port is in a good place. Either way, it

is not the time for the industry to rest on its laurels and “education” is pinpointed as a key element to move the category forward in the next five years, says Caminal.

“We strongly believe that education and communication are critical if we want to keep consumers interested in not just a fortified wine but in one of the world’s finest wines.

“Port wine is one of the most humanised wines in the world. The role of the master blender is crucial to show sommeliers’ and chefs how hard it is to make port, taking into account the historical legacy and the consistency of the style of each house.

“If we manage to communicate this message, port will conquer its place at the best restaurants and wine clubs and this will help us go the next level: consumers. Step by step, year after year, we have to keep our route to market the most consistent possible,” Caminal concludes.

Table wines

The past year has seen an increased focus on table wines by key port producers in a bid to help boost profits outside of the festive season and grow awareness for their ports.

Sogevinus, which has port brands Kopke, Cálem and Burmester, introduced a range of still wines from the Douro Valley into the UK, while Symington Family Estates added its first wines from outside of the Douro region to its repertoire.

The move was ”a natural one to make for a unique region with its own grape varieties and terroir,” says Anthony Symington, and it appears to be paying off for the producer.

“The wines have won great acclaim and are widely considered among the world’s best. For example, Chryseia – our joint project with the Prats family (ex Cos d’Estournel), was declared third best wine in the world by the Wine Spectator.”







