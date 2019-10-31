Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Campari completes ‘Villa Les Cèdres’ sale

By Lisa Riley
Published:  31 October, 2019

Campari Group has completed the sale of its Saint-Jean Cap-Ferrat mansion - Villa Les Cèdres’, netting €80m in the process.

The house came into the group’s ownership through the acquisition of Grand Marnier in 2016.

The sale price of the property is €200m. However, under the terms of the acquisition agreement, any sum netted above €80m is to be paid to the shareholders of Société des Produits Marnier-Lapostolle, the former owner of Grand Marnier.

The property was originally listed for sale at €350m, and is said to be the world’s most expensive house.

The Villa Les Cèdres was built in 1830. It extends to some 18,000 square feet and sits within approximately 14ha of land.

The sale of the villa takes Campari’s earnings from the sale of Grand Marnier’s non-core assets to around €173m.

The adjusted acquisition price for Grand Marnier, taking into account this latest transaction, is €479m.

Earlier this week, Campari Group reported strong organic sales growth of 6.9% for the nine months to 30 September.

Sales hit €1.3bn for the period, with earnings before interest and tax up 9.9% on a like-for-like basis to €288m, with pre-tax profits up 10% to €259m.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95