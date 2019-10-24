Subscriber login Close [x]
Billecart-Salmon releases first Brut Sous Bois cuvée magnum

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 October, 2019

Champagne Billecart-Salmon has released its Brut Sous Bois cuvée in magnum format for the first time.

A limited edition of just 500 bottles has been made available to independent wine merchants, each presented in a wooden gift box (rrp: £180), with each bottle featuring a bespoke new label made from cherry wood sourced from environmentally responsible forests,.

The cuvée, vinified in 15-year-old oak barrels, is made using the ancestral savoir-faire of the original champagnes.

Within the gift box are two exclusive recipes to pair with the Brut Sous Bois. The first from Jean-Georges Vongerichten pairs the Champagne with roast Turbot in a fragrant coconut-lime infusion served with herbs and fennel.

The second recipe from Pierre Hermé pairs he bubbles with a specially created dessert called ‘Dryade’ - a complex dessert including shortbread, mascarpone and chocolate, as well as a selection of juices and gelées made from various herbs.

