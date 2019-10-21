Online retail site for Argentinian wine launches

By Lisa Riley

An e-commerce site dedicated to wines from Argentina has been launched to offer consumers a diverse range of wines from the country.

The online start-up - http://www.tastargentina.co.uk - aims to showcase the best Argentina has to offer and to introduce consumers to new grapes and regions in a “fun and informative manner”.

The specialist online site, which claims to have one of the largest selections of Argentinian wine in the UK, is currently stocking wines from 18 producers, including Zuccardi, Rutini, Bodega Colomé and Susana Balbo, with a view to expand the range of producers over the next six months.

“Malbec has been a great ambassador for Argentinian wine, but the country has so much more to offer and we want to share that with UK consumers, said MD Howard Jones, who’s extensive carer in the wine industry includes working for an independently owned wine store chain before setting up his own business, Momentum Wines, in the North West.

“We felt that there was a gap in the market for a specialist Argentinian retail site and we’ve developed it to be modern and mobile friendly, a format we believe will resonate with today’s wine consumer," he said.

Jones set up the new business in partnership with Rachael Latham who has worked for Tanners, Laithwaites and Myliko Wines in a variety of sales, marketing and PR roles.



