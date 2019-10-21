Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Online retail site for Argentinian wine launches

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 October, 2019

An e-commerce site dedicated to wines from Argentina has been launched to offer consumers a diverse range of wines from the country.

The online start-up - http://www.tastargentina.co.uk - aims to showcase the best Argentina has to offer and  to introduce consumers to new grapes and regions in a “fun and informative manner”.

The specialist online site, which claims to have one of the largest selections of Argentinian wine in the UK, is currently stocking wines from 18 producers, including Zuccardi, Rutini, Bodega Colomé and Susana Balbo, with a view to expand the range of producers over the next six months.

“Malbec has been a great ambassador for Argentinian wine, but the country has so much more to offer and we want to share that with UK consumers, said MD Howard Jones, who’s extensive carer in the wine industry includes working for an independently owned wine store chain before setting up his own business, Momentum Wines, in the North West.

“We felt that there was a gap in the market for a specialist Argentinian retail site and we’ve developed it to be modern and mobile friendly, a format we believe will resonate with today’s wine consumer," he said.

Jones set up the new business in partnership with Rachael Latham who has worked for Tanners, Laithwaites and Myliko Wines in a variety of sales, marketing and PR roles.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95