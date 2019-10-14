Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

On-trade shrugs off Brexit gloom

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  14 October, 2019

Like-for-like sales in the on-trade rose 1.2% in September, according to the latest data from the Coffer Peach Business Tracker.

Pubs led the positive trend thanks to the warm weather, with like-for-like sales up 1.9%, while restaurant sales ticked up 0.4%, the survey shows.

Underlying like-for-like growth in the on-trade is running at 1.8% for the year to 30 September.

The on-trade figures are in stark contrast with the performance of the overall retail sector, which saw like-for-like sales in September fall back 1.7%, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium.

The BRC pinned the decline in sales on uncertainty over a no-deal Brexit.

Karl Chessell, director of business consultancy CGA, which produces the monthly tracker in partnership with Coffer Group and RSM, said: “Just looking at retail as a barometer of the nation’s well-being, you would be forgiven for thinking we were deeply depressed. But the eating and drinking-out numbers paint a very different picture. It may be that pubs and restaurants are providing welcome relief from the constant news of Brexit uncertainty.”

Trevor Watson, executive director, valuations at Davis Coffer Lyons, said: “The comparison with retail illustrates the extent to which consumers are opting for intangible experiences with their disposable leisure spend.

“This shows a move towards sustainable consumerism—where purchasers shun superfluous fashion goods in favour of experiences and are increasingly looking for sustainably-sourced foods and healthy eating menus, both away from the home and in the home.”

Growth was marginally stronger outside London, with the on-trade growing 1.3% in like-for-like sales outside the M25, ahead of the 1% growth recorded in the capital.

Total sales, which also account for new openings in the last year, were up 4.3% on September 2018.

The Coffer Peach Tracker analyses data from 54 restaurant and pub groups across the UK covering both large and small operations with a collective turnover of over £9bn.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95