Armit appoints new MD

By Lisa Riley

Armit Wines has appointed Brett Fleming as its new MD.

Taking up his new position 11 November, Fleming takes over from acting Armit CEO and InVivo MD for Europe & business development, Philippe Leveau.

Fleming joins Armit having started his career as a wine producer before moving to senior commercial positions with leading international wine businesses on the global stage.

Originally from New Zealand, he has spent the last 30 years in the UK working with wine businesses including BRL Hardy, Rathbone Wine Group and Classica International.

As part of his new role, Fleming will be focused on hitting Armit’s ambitious growth target of £30m turnover within five years.

Growing the business sustainably and with collaborative support from its suppliers and engaging the on-trade to build a “truly premium wine offer that delivers for their customers and suppliers were also key objectives”, said Fleming.

“We will be building on the work already done and recognising the values that underpinned Armit Wines from the beginning are all requirements, but also empowering the team to develop these ideals, a collective energy to engage the trade and show the spirit of all that Armit Wines has,” he said.

Fleming’s appointment further underlined InVivo’s “investment and ambition for Armit Wines”, said Leveau.

“We are delighted to welcome Brett Fleming as MD of Armit Wines. We have been making great inroads with getting Armit Wines back on track and in line with the group strategy and now it’s time to have a new MD on board to take this forward,” he said.

At the same time, Armit has appointed Caroline Brangé as London sales manager. She joins after four years as trade sales manager with Flint Wines before which she worked head sommelier for 28-50.

