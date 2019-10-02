Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine enthusiasts urged to share vinous-related pictures

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  02 October, 2019

Wine enthusiasts with a passion for photography are being urged to share their vinous-related pictures on International Wine Photography Day.

Both amateur and professional snappers are being encouraged to share their creative, innovative and finest wine-related images on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on November 13 using the hashtag WinePhotographyDay.

The activity supports the 2020 Pink Lady Photographer of the Year competition.

Those that enter have the chance to win the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year award together with £1,000 and an Errazuriz Don Maximiano Founder's Reserve Commemorative Magnum (150cl), signed by Eduardo Chadwick.

Photographic entries can relate to produce such as the grapes or a glass of wine, people including winemakers or places ranging from vineyards and cellars to a winery.

The competition costs £30 to enter and allows up to five photographic entries, with further submissions costing an additional £6 per entry.

Finalists will be invited to a Champagne Taittinger reception at the Mall Galleries, London followed by a five-day public exhibition.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95