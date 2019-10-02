Wine enthusiasts urged to share vinous-related pictures

By Helen Gilbert

Wine enthusiasts with a passion for photography are being urged to share their vinous-related pictures on International Wine Photography Day.

Both amateur and professional snappers are being encouraged to share their creative, innovative and finest wine-related images on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on November 13 using the hashtag WinePhotographyDay.

The activity supports the 2020 Pink Lady Photographer of the Year competition.

Those that enter have the chance to win the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year award together with £1,000 and an Errazuriz Don Maximiano Founder's Reserve Commemorative Magnum (150cl), signed by Eduardo Chadwick.

Photographic entries can relate to produce such as the grapes or a glass of wine, people including winemakers or places ranging from vineyards and cellars to a winery.

The competition costs £30 to enter and allows up to five photographic entries, with further submissions costing an additional £6 per entry.

Finalists will be invited to a Champagne Taittinger reception at the Mall Galleries, London followed by a five-day public exhibition.