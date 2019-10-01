Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Chapel Down sees sales soar but profits hit by investment

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  01 October, 2019

Chapel Down, the English sparkling wine, spirit and beer producer has reported sales of 21% for the first half of the year alongside increased losses as it forges ahead with vineyard expansion and investment.

Combined sales at the Kent-based business leapt to £6.744m in the six-month period to 30 June 2019, up from £5.5m on the same period the year before, its interim results showed.

Wine and spirit sales rose by 19% to £4.748m, compared to £3.981m in 2018.

Beer and cider sales under its Curious Drinks arm grew 15% to £1.996m, while gross profit jumped 25% due to the opening of its Brewery restaurant and retail outlet on May 10, it said.

The producer said an ‘extraordinary’ 2018 harvest had enabled the business to increase stocks by 27% to £8.25m.

Frazer Thompson, chief executive claimed demand for his company’s wines had exceeded its ability to supply and vineyard expansion was underway.

“We planted a further 154 acres of new vineyards in May 2019 taking our total supply acreage to 789 acres,” he said. “The current planted acreage will be fully productive by 2023 and in an average year it should be producing some 2.2m bottles of wine.”

Chapel Down attributed an EBITDA loss of £1.03m - up from £230,000 in 2018 - to continued investment.

“Our focus remains on delivering solid top line growth at good margins whilst we continue to invest ahead to ensure we continue to build strong and sustainable brands that our consumers and customers love,” Thompson said.

“Brands that are relevant with which they can engage and that provide memorable experiences. To help us do that, we have invested in creating a Gin Works at Kings Cross and a modern visitor experience at our new brewery to complement the existing vineyard at Tenterden.”

The marketplace, he added, was “highly competitive and challenging”.

"We are seeing considerable change in grocery and off-license retailing and the challenges on the high street and in casual dining are, if anything, increasing. We continue to see pubs and restaurants closing. The current market uncertainty means that we can see there is more change to come."

However, Thompson described the growing interest in English wines as “encouraging”.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95