Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Marussia signs up Constellation craft spirits for UK

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  30 September, 2019

Importer Marussia Beverages has partnered with Constellation Brands to distribute three of its craft-spirit brands in the UK.

The Real McCoy is a range of small-batch, single distilled rums available in three-year, five-year and 12-year expressions produced at the Foursquare distillery in Barbados.

Casa Noble is a triple-distilled premium organic and kosher tequila made from 100% blue agave. Its six-strong range includes Single Barrel Extra Añejo and Resposado expressions.

High West is a Utah-based craft distillery. Its range includes Rendezvous, a 16-year-old rye whiskey, the premium bourbon American Prairie Reserve, and Double Rye, described as the spiciest rye whiskey in the world.

Under the agreement, which became active this month, Marussia will represent the three spirits across both the on- and off-trade.

Sarah Gandy, head of marketing at Marussia Beverages, said: “We have a great network of relationships across the whole of the UK in both the on- and off-trade as well as superb portfolio of spirits

“We are delighted to be working with Constellation Brands’ craft spirits portfolio and incredibly excited to introduce everyone in the UK to The Real McCoy, Casa Noble and High West.”

Marussia has a wide-ranging portfolio which includes Aviation gin, Death’s Door vodka and Doorly’s rum.

Founded in 1945, Constellation Brands’ spirits portfolio also includes Svedka vodka and Mi Campo tequila.

It recently sold over 30 wine and spirit brands, together with six wineries – four in California and one-a-piece in Washington State and New York State – for some $1.7bn.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95