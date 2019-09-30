Marussia signs up Constellation craft spirits for UK

By Mathew Lyons

Importer Marussia Beverages has partnered with Constellation Brands to distribute three of its craft-spirit brands in the UK.

The Real McCoy is a range of small-batch, single distilled rums available in three-year, five-year and 12-year expressions produced at the Foursquare distillery in Barbados.

Casa Noble is a triple-distilled premium organic and kosher tequila made from 100% blue agave. Its six-strong range includes Single Barrel Extra Añejo and Resposado expressions.

High West is a Utah-based craft distillery. Its range includes Rendezvous, a 16-year-old rye whiskey, the premium bourbon American Prairie Reserve, and Double Rye, described as the spiciest rye whiskey in the world.

Under the agreement, which became active this month, Marussia will represent the three spirits across both the on- and off-trade.

Sarah Gandy, head of marketing at Marussia Beverages, said: “We have a great network of relationships across the whole of the UK in both the on- and off-trade as well as superb portfolio of spirits

“We are delighted to be working with Constellation Brands’ craft spirits portfolio and incredibly excited to introduce everyone in the UK to The Real McCoy, Casa Noble and High West.”

Marussia has a wide-ranging portfolio which includes Aviation gin, Death’s Door vodka and Doorly’s rum.

Founded in 1945, Constellation Brands’ spirits portfolio also includes Svedka vodka and Mi Campo tequila.

