Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Journey’s End sets sights on number one premium slot in UK

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  16 September, 2019

South African estate Journey’s End has ambitious plans to become the leading premium South African label in the UK and to do so via the traditionally tough to crack on-trade.

The restaurant sector has historically been slow on the uptake with premium South Africa, with customers and staff reverting to European classics over New World at the higher end, but Journey’s End’s brand manager Tom Hanson-Smith believes that this is fast changing.

Speaking to Harpers at an exclusive tasting of the Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay-dominated range, Hanson-Smith said that sales in the on-trade were “very strong and growing”, with recognition of the quality coming out of South Africa fast rising.

“Our aim is to grow Journey’s End to become the number one premium South African brand in the UK and to do this in the on-trade,” said Hanson-Smith, adding that clear differentiation between on- and off-trade labels was vital in achieving this aim.

Seventy five percent of our [UK] business is on-trade and that allows people to understand South Africa’s potential – the quality of wines is the same as Italy or France, or any other country, it’s just about being open to the wines,” he said.

Hanson-Smith reasoned that the UK remains the most important market in terms of growing South Africa’s premium image, saying that while other markets such as the US are also significant sales-wise, “the UK remains ahead in terms of understanding South Africa”, being the most open to getting behind premium Cape wines.

Drawn on rival brands that can help push forward premium recognition, Chocolate Block was singled out as a wine that has carved out a reputation across several channels, while estates such as Jordan, Iona, Ken Forrester and Vergelegen are also advancing the premium cause, helping bridge the divide between wider recognition and benchmarking a higher level of quality.

Nonetheless, stats on the UK market give lie to the challenges facing South Africa.

In the off-trade, sales dipped 9% in volume and 6% in value in the 12 months to 23.03.19 (Nielsen figures), while the on-trade also saw a slump of 13% in volume and 9% in value over the same period (CGA figures).

However, on a more positive note, the price per litre sold of South African wine in the UK has risen by a modest 3% in the off-trade, and a more encouraging 5% in the on-trade, putting The Cape on a roughly even footing with the few countries that have managed any increase in average price over that same period, and with the on-trade leading the way.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95