German Riesling gathers traction outside London

By Lisa Riley

The love of German Riesling is spreading outside the capital boosted by a series of targeted regional events, according to Wines of Germany.

The UK marketing arm of the Deutsches Weininstitut said a record number of businesses took part in this year’s 31 Days of German Riesling campaign, including an” ever-increasing regional following”.

“With over 32% of establishments based in the North of England or Scotland, this increase follows Wines of Germany’s series of targeted regional outreach events in Edinburgh and Manchester earlier in the year, specifically aimed at growing engagement with the campaign outside of the capital,” it said.

Although the campaign still has a strong following in London, which Wines of Germany said accounted for 12% of participants, these new figures “clearly show that German Riesling is reaching a much wider UK audience”, it added.

“We are thrilled to see that the UK is still thirsty for more German Riesling! In the eighth year of the campaign we have had a record-breaking number of participants, which shows how enthusiasm for Riesling, and German wines in general, is on the rise,” said Nicky Forrest, MD of Wines of Germany UK.

The numbers were released alongside this year’s 31 Days of German Riesling winners, with the on-trade category winner The Hinds’ Head while Arch 13 at Connolly’s was runner up and Halex Vinoteca highly commended.

In the off-trade, Wined Up Here was the category winner, followed by runner up Blanco & Gomez with Cork & Cask highly commended.

The digital campaign winner was awarded to Fourth & Church.

A total of 200 restaurants, independent merchants and specialist retailers in over 70 towns and cities across the UK took part in the event this year, which took place in July.

Businesses reported listing on average over four different German producers and collectively taking on over 100 new German Rieslings for the campaign, with establishments reporting an average sales increase of over 300% for the month.









