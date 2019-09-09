Subscriber login Close [x]
Start-up launches ‘guilt free’ bubbles

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 September, 2019

Start-up Wild Life Botanicals has launched an ‘ultra-low’ sparkling wine duo infused with 15% of the recommended daily intake of eight added vitamins, minerals and five botanicals.

At 0.5% abv, less than 35 calories per glass and over 60% fewer calories than Champagne or Prosecco, the duo is positioned as a “guilt free” alternative other bubbles. It comes in white and rose variants.

Wild Life Botanicals “really is bubbles with benefits”, said founder Ellie Bradshaw - also the co-founder of Cornish Sea Salt. 

“I have a background in luxury food, drink and hospitality, I appreciate good wine but like so many of us that juggle the performance of work, life and parenting, I couldn’t find anything that appealed to my dry palette that was ultra-low in alcohol. I was bored of sparkling water, Elderflower Presse’d out and didn’t want the high sugar content often found in so many soft drinks.” 

To create Wild Life, Bradshaw worked with a specialist team including a naturopath and medical herbalist; a leading international oenologist; a taste and sensory developer; master brewer and food scientist.

“The result is two sparkling wines enriched with five potent botanicals and eight active vitamins and minerals. The combination of these vitamins and minerals has a multitude of benefits, including zinc to support your body’s natural immune system, Niacin to reduce tiredness and fatigue, vitamin B6 to bolster your mood and Thiamine to support your heart,” said Bradshaw.  

Wild Life Botanicals is available now (rrp: £15).

