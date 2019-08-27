Cape promise

By Tim Atkin

Tim Atkin MW distils three decades worth of South African knowledge into his ten top trends

Next month the UK will play host to a first-ever South African Wine Festival, a week-long celebration involving promotions, winemaker dinners, consumer and professional events and at least one big braai. In the space of a decade, South Africa has become one of the most exciting wine-producing countries on the planet, blessed with a combination of (some) old vines, young winemaking talent, varied terroirs and a can-do spirit. I’ve been visiting on a yearly basis since 1990 and the Cape has never made as many good wines as it does now. Like the country as a whole, the wine industry has its problems – low bulk prices, small, drought-affected vintages in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, growers switching to other, more profitable crops and a weak currency – but no one can deny its dynamism. To mark your card for September’s festivities, these are 10 things to bear in mind.

1. Chenin Blanc is the Cape's best and most diverse white grape

The Loire Valley may disagree, but the Cape is now making many of the world’s outstanding Chenin Blancs in a wide variety of styles, from taut and mineral to rich and tropical, sweet to dry to sparkling. South Africa is fortunate to have Chenin as its most planted grape, although not all of it is planted in suitable spots or made from the best clones. (It was regarded as a workhorse grape after the 1960s, suitable for bulk and brandy production.) That said, a significant percentage of the country’s top wines – especially its old vine whites – are made from Chenin, either alone or as part of a blend. Wines from the likes of AA Badenhorst, Alheit, Beaumont, Botanica, David & Nadia, DeMorgenzon, Kaapzicht, Ken Forrester, Metzer, Mullineux, Raats, Rall, Sadie Family, Spioenkop and Stellenrust are all excellent.

2. Cool(ish) climate Chardonnay is improving by the vintage

South Africa isn’t cool in the way that, say, Chablis, Casablanca or Central Otago are, but it still has a number of regions that are well-suited to Chardonnay (as well as Pinot Noir). Chardonnay is less widely planted in the Cape than Chenin Blanc, but its best wines are among the country’s top whites. The trend in recent years, as elsewhere in the world, has been towards less oak and earlier picking to preserve freshness. The top regions are Elgin, Stellenbosch and the three sub-areas of the Hemel-en-Aarde (Valley, Upper and Ridge). Chardonnay specialists include Ataraxia, Hamilton Russell, Kershaw, Newton Johnson, Restless River and Uva Mira.

3. South African white blends are still underrated

There are two main categories of white blend in the Cape – Bordeaux and “Mediterranean” – although the latter grouping sometimes includes Chenin Blanc and Semillon, hence the inverted commas. The first, made from Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon, is slightly more predictable, although regions such as Darling, Durbanville, Elim and Stellenbosch can make very different styles, while the second is positively protean, a home for grapes from Greece, the Rhône, Spain, Portugal and, of course, the Loire Valley. With a few exceptions, neither is easy to sell, so there are bargains to be had here. Both are generally more interesting than ever-popular Sauvignon Blanc from the Cape.

4. Drought resistant Mediterranean grapes are set to grow in importance

In the end, Day Zero – the moment that Cape Town was supposed to run dry – never did materialise, but South Africa is still a country that has to live with ongoing water shortages. In 2018, some vineyards were left to die without irrigation and agricultural restrictions will make it harder for growers in the future. Expect to see more people switching to hardier varieties such as Agiorgitiko, Assyrtiko, Carignan, Grenache, Grenache Blanc, Mourvèdre, Roussanne, Touriga Nacional, Verdelho and Vermentino in future. And don’t forget that Chenin Blanc works well as a dry-farmed grape when it has established roots. South Africa’s climate is mostly Mediterranean, so these grapes have an exciting future.

5. Stellenbosch Cabernet is king, but Syrah is developing a claim to its throne

Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux blends are widely considered to be the Cape’s most sought-after reds – the Stellenbosch Cabernet Collective has done a great job of promoting the variety as well as South Africa’s most prestigious wine region – but Syrah (not always as easy to sell, I’ll grant you) is just as well suited to the country’s range of terroirs. In fact, I’d put Syrah ahead of Pinot Noir in the pecking order. There are still some ripe, warm-climate interpretations of the great grape of the northern Rhône, but the best of them are fresher and more refined, with less new wood and lower alcohol levels. Top names to seek out include Boekenhoutskloof, Boschkloof, Hartenberg, Keermont, Lismore, Mullineux, Porseleinberg, Rall, Reyneke, Savage and Terracura.

6. Breedekloof, Ceres, Darling, Elim, The Klein Karoo, Piekenierskloof, Robertson and Wellington are well worth exploring

Very few South African wine regions have achieved global recognition. You could make a case for Stellenbosch and Constantia, two historic areas, and maybe the more recently established Swartland and Hemel-en-Aarde. In terms of quality, you could also include Elgin, Durbanville and parts of Paarl. But there’s more to the Cape than that. Even tasters who are familiar with the Cape tend to concentrate on places they know, overlooking what’s happening elsewhere in the country, so I’d encourage you to experiment. All of the regions I’ve listed above have two or more impressive producers. What’s more, several of them have dynamic local associations which are working to promote their wines.

7. Cinsault is an increasingly serious grape in the Cape

It’s only the Cape’s sixth most planted red grape behind Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Pinotage, Merlot and Ruby Cabernet, but Cinsault is a variety with considerable potential, not to mention heritage and pedigree. It’s also blessed with many old vine parcels (the average age is 19.4 years, the highest of all the red grapes) and is a parent of that controversial local speciality, Pinotage. The wines made by the likes of AA Badenhorst, Blackwater, Blank Bottle, Donovan Rall, Eben Sadie, Leeu Passant, Lukas van Loggerenberg, Mount Abora, Natte Valleij and Stellenrust have generated new interest in Cinsault, to the extent that the best grapes now sell for the same price as Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon.

8. The 2017 vintage is every bit as good as 2015 and possibly even better

No less a figure than Jan Boland Coetzee of Vriesenhof described 2015 as the best vintage he’d experienced in half a century of winemaking. It was indeed historic, especially for red wines. But the more I taste reds and whites from 2017, the more I think we need another superlative. The 2017 crop was clean, healthy and concentrated. It suffered from the drought – yields were well below average again – which means that the resulting wines have lots of concentration and extract, but there was a greater degree of diurnal variation than in 2015, with cooler nights. Energy and precision are the hallmarks of the vintage.

9. The Old Vine project has focused attention on a small but precious resource

By global standards, South Africa is not overburdened with old vines, partly because of degenerative viruses such as leaf roll, but also because of a tendency on the part of growers to uproot low-yielding, less economic parcels. (Many of the oldest blocks are in isolated regions and planted with grapes that were used to make brandy, as opposed to wine.) But Rosa Kruger and André Morgenthal’s Old Vine Project, which catalogues and celebrates the 3,917ha that are over 35 years old, has established a new and welcome brand with its Certified Heritage Vineyards seal, helping to keep some of these precious sites in the ground.

10. Buy now: The best South African wines will only increase in price

This autumn, there will be three separate fine wine auctions in the Cape, a sure sign that, not before time, South Africa is starting to develop a credible top end. Last year local wine merchant Wine Cellar launched a successful and over-subscribed 2015 Vintage Investment Portfolio, Kanonkop received a 100-point score from me, and Tokara launched a wine called Telos at £350 a bottle. Many of the best Cape wines are produced in small quantities, which makes them hard to find and also rarer, but others are available globally and increasingly collectible. South African fine wine is too cheap. For now.

