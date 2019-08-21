Subscriber login Close [x]
Dundee distillery to supply the House of Commons

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 August, 2019

The House of Commons has awarded Dundee distillery, Verdant Spirits, the contract to be its sole supplier of a House of Commons gin with a special edition of its award-winning spirit.

In addition to providing its gin, Verdant Spirits will also deliver training and tastings for the House of Commons team and members.

Crafted in Dundee’s first distillery for almost 200 years, Verdant Dry Gin fought off a shortlist of five from a number of UK national brands, including incumbent supplier, Sipsmith.

Verdant won the prestigious tender after scoring top marks in the blind taste test and wowing judges with its presentation at the Houses of Parliament, with its proposal putting forward a design replacing Verdant’s original graphics with a specially designed House of Commons treatment.

The deal signalled a “significant opportunity for the Verdant Spirits brand to be elevated to the next level”, said founder and managing director, Andrew Mackenzie.

“We spent two years researching and finessing the perfect dry gin and we firmly believe in our product, but it still felt fantastic to win out in the taste test. To really show our commitment to the process, we didn’t want to simply add a logo or brand to the bottle, we wanted to create a truly co-branded product.”

This marks the second time the contract has been awarded since Sipsmith were chosen to serve back in 2016.

Distilled in small batches in a 500-litre pot still, Verdant Dry Gin is available in a number of premium bars and restaurants and stocked in Harvey Nichols, The Kitchin and Montpeliers in Edinburgh, as well as a number of independent retail outlets.



