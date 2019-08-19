Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

US sales drive Cognac to fifth year of export growth

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  19 August, 2019

Cognac has reported export growth for the fifth year in a row. Shipments were up 6.9% in value and 2.5% in volume for the year ending 31 July 2019, the region’s governing body has revealed.

A total of 211.1 million bottles were exported, accounting for nearly 98% of all Cognac production. The exports were worth some €3.4bn, according to data released today by the Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac.

The principal international market for Cognac is in North America, which imported 97.7 million bottles during the year, or 46% of all shipments, up 8.8%. In terms of value, exports to the Nafta zone rose 17.6% in value.

Of those 97.7 million bottles, 94.3 million – 45% of all Cognac exports – went to the US.

Exports in Europe fell 6.4% by value and 4.6% by volume, with notable market contractions in the UK, down 4.1% in value and 6.7% in volume, and Germany, down 5.2% and 6%. The UK has traditionally been Cognac’s most important export market within the EU and its fourth most important globally.

The fall in exports across Europe as a whole was offset to some extent by growth within Eastern Europe, which was up 3.5% by value and 4.2% by volume.

Shipments to the Far East constituted 60 million bottles, or 28% of all exports, down 1.5%. Export value to the region was up 1.8%.

In Cognac’s domestic market, sales volumes rose 9.3% while value declined 23.8%.

In terms of Cognac expressions, exports of VS, which constituted 51% of all shipments, rose 12.7% in value and 5.7% in volume. Exports of VSOP, which accounted for 38% of shipments rose 7.8% and 0.4%.

With further volume growth predicted, the BNIC is to acquire a further 10,000 ha of vineyards over the next three years. The expansion will add 13% more capacity to the 76,000 ha already under vine.

Cognac represents nearly a quarter of the total value of French wine and spirits exports.

It is one of the potential targets for punitive tariffs in the ongoing trade dispute between the US and the EU regarding subsidies to the aircraft industry, President Trump has said.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95