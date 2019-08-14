New Tokaji release from Disznókő

By Mathew Lyons

Hungary’s Disznókő has added a new Tokaji to its range.

The Disznókő Tokaji Dry Inspiration is a blend of approximately 75% Furmint and 25% Hárslevelű - the precise balance varies from year to year.

The new expression, which is largely matured in 225-litre and 500-litre oak barrels, has been developed through what the winery says has been a process of “highly selective, plot-by-plot vinification, concentrating on the diversity of the Disznókő vineyards and developing wines with distinctive terroir characteristics”.

The 2017 vintage is described as “rich and complex… generous on the palate yet with freshness and salinity alongside the woody notes”.

Disznókő has 256 acres of land under vine in an estate of some 370 acres. It is one of the few estates in the Tokaj region to be a single contiguous area of land.

Disznókő was acquired by AXA Millésimes in 1993.

Disznókő Tokaji Dry Inspiration has an RRP of £22.75. It is available through Gonzalez Byass UK .