Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Diageo signs up premium Cuban rum

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  13 August, 2019

Diageo has formed a 50/50 joint venture with Corporación Cuba Ron which gives it exclusive global distribution rights to Cuban rum brand Santiago de Cuba.

The joint venture will be known as Ron Santiago.

Santiago de Cuba was founded in 1862 in the city after which it is named. It is the second-largest premium Cuban rum after Havana Club and has four core variants: Carta Blanca, Anejo, an 11-year old and a 12-year old.

Dayalan Nayager, managing director, Diageo GB, Ireland and France, said: “The joint venture with Corporación Cuba Ron is in keeping with our strategy to invest behind growth opportunities in premium and above brands.

“Consumers are looking for new and authentic experiences and working with Corporación Cuba Ron provides a great opportunity to expand our portfolio in segments of the rum category whose growth is being driven by premiumisation globally and in Europe.”

Juan Gonzalez Escalona, president of Corporación Cuba Ron, said: “We are proud to announce the creation of this joint venture, which will bring the award-winning Santiago de Cuba to consumers around the world.

“More than just a rum, Santiago de Cuba was born in the city where the history and tradition of Cuban light rum originated. It is an expression of its people and part of our Cuban tradition and culture.”

The premium plus rum segment in Europe is growing faster than luxury spirits as a whole, up 16% compared to the latter’s 9%, according to IWSR data. Cuban rums account for 9% by value of the market segment globally.

The joint venture is similar to that under which Pernod Ricard markets Havana Club, another rum produced by the state-owned Corporación Cuba Ron, worldwide.

The brand will not be available for sale in the US where Cuban rums are banned.

Under a 1996 law, US citizens can bring legal action against foreign companies profiting from their former property nationalised by the Cuban government after the 1959 revolution.

Diageo is confident it will not be liable because the joint venture involves one of its European subsidiaries.

Luca Cesarano, general director of the new joint venture, told a press conference in a Havana: “Neither the subsidiary of Diageo which is the partner, nor the venture, will interact with any Diageo entity or person that interacts with the United States,” Reuters reports.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95