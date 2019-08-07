Cali wine adds NFC tech to closures

By Mathew Lyons

California brand Böen has become the first wine to add near-field communications (NFC) technology to its bottles.

Consumers in the US will be able to access information about the wine and take a virtual tour of the vineyards by tapping a bottle’s aluminium cap with their smartphone.

Other features include possible food pairings and a social media hub.

Joseph Wagner, founder of Böen owner Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, said: “At Copper Cane, not only are we innovating with how we grow grapes and make our wines, also through how we connect with our consumers.

“By ‘Tapping our Cap’ using the NFC technology created by Guala Closures and implemented by SharpEnd, Böen drinkers will be transported to the very vineyards where our grapes our grown and where the California sunshine and long growing season bring forth the robust and bold flavours we are known for.”

Cameron Worth, founder and chief executive of SharpEnd, said: “There is increasing consumer demand for connected packaging across a range of technologies.

“We know from experience that brands who leverage connected packaging to drive engagement can learn more about what their consumers want and keep up with emerging trends. A rollout of this scale has been a long time coming, and SharpEnd is very proud to support this trailblazing commitment from Böen.”

There are no immediate plans to roll out the technology internationally.












