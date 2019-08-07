Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cali wine adds NFC tech to closures

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  07 August, 2019

California brand Böen has become the first wine to add near-field communications (NFC) technology to its bottles.

Consumers in the US will be able to access information about the wine and take a virtual tour of the vineyards by tapping a bottle’s aluminium cap with their smartphone.

Other features include possible food pairings and a social media hub.

Joseph Wagner, founder of Böen owner Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, said: “At Copper Cane, not only are we innovating with how we grow grapes and make our wines, also through how we connect with our consumers.

“By ‘Tapping our Cap’ using the NFC technology created by Guala Closures and implemented by SharpEnd, Böen drinkers will be transported to the very vineyards where our grapes our grown and where the California sunshine and long growing season bring forth the robust and bold flavours we are known for.”

Cameron Worth, founder and chief executive of SharpEnd, said: “There is increasing consumer demand for connected packaging across a range of technologies.

“We know from experience that brands who leverage connected packaging to drive engagement can learn more about what their consumers want and keep up with emerging trends. A rollout of this scale has been a long time coming, and SharpEnd is very proud to support this trailblazing commitment from Böen.”

There are no immediate plans to roll out the technology internationally.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95