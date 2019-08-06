Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Counterfeit whisky targeted by artificial ‘tongue’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 August, 2019

The crackdown on counterfeit whisky has a new ally: an artificial ‘tongue’ developed by scientists from the University of Glasgow.

In tests, the ‘tongue’ was able to identify differences between whiskies with greater than 99% accuracy.

It could distinguish between the same whisky aged in different barrels and could also tell the difference between the same whisky aged for 12, 15 and 18 years.

A selection of whiskies from Glenfiddich, Glen Marnoch and Laphroaig were used to test the technology.

The ‘tongue’ uses sub-microscopic samples of gold and aluminium arranged in a checkerboard pattern. How the two elements absorb light when submerged in liquid reveals the liquid’s chemical composition.

Details of the new technology were published in Nanoscale, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, yesterday.

Dr Alasdair Clark of the university’s School of Engineering, who led the project, said: “We call this an artificial tongue because it acts similarly to a human tongue – like us, it can’t identify the individual chemicals which make coffee taste different to apple juice but it can easily tell the difference between these complex chemical mixtures.

“We’re not the first researchers to make an artificial tongue, but we’re the first to make a single artificial tongue that uses two different types of nanoscale metal ‘tastebuds’, which provides more information about the ‘taste’ of each sample and allows a faster and more accurate response.

“In addition to its obvious potential for use in identifying counterfeit alcohols, it could be used in food safety testing, quality control, security – really any area where a portable, reusable method of tasting would be useful.”





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95